$0.15 EPS Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $844.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

