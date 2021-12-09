$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Radware posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91. Radware has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 82.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Radware by 15.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

