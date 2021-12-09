$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vintage Wine Estates.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

VWE stock traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 10.65. 138,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,289. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 8.88 and a one year high of 13.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,750.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth $119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

