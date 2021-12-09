$0.23 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

