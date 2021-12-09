$0.30 EPS Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.43. Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

