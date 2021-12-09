$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 17,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.