$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

PPL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 214,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PPL by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PPL by 27.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

