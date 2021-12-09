-$0.35 EPS Expected for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.42). Edesa Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Shares of EDSA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,873. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.