-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,950 in the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

