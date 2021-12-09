$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

