$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.
First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
About First Midwest Bancorp
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
