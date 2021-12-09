$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

MRO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,833,336. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 116,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

