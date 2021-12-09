$0.55 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.