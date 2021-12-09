$0.64 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

