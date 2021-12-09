$0.83 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.10. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.72 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

