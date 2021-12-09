$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Ciena reported sales of $828.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,094. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $64.08.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

