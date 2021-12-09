$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

DAR traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 41,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

