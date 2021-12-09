$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

KBH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 119,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in KB Home by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in KB Home by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

