$1.95 EPS Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.10. 33,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,909. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $190.92. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

