11,462 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Chubb makes up 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

CB opened at $189.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

