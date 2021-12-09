122,800 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 3.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

