1,239,396 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,239,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,000. Nikola makes up approximately 9.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nikola by 1,086.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,415 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nikola by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nikola by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,933,859 shares of company stock valued at $101,197,134. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 25,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,931,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

