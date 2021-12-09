$14.01 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce sales of $14.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.83 million to $14.20 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $52.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.47 million to $52.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.77 million, with estimates ranging from $58.33 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IRIDEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.18. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

