$154.45 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post sales of $154.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the highest is $158.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $589.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $609.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $649.52 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. 54,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,668. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

