$160.00 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report $160.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $163.00 million. Oil States International reported sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oil States International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.68. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

