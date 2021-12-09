17,848 Shares in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $10,458,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $198,000.

KJUL stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

