$195.28 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $195.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $195.60 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $187.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $745.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.10. 317,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,346. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $368,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $1,455,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

