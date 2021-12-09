1MillionNFTs Market Cap Tops $126,427.98 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $126,427.98 and $452,262.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.60 or 0.08572750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00060488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.35 or 1.00136794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002845 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

