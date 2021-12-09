$23.56 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce sales of $23.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. Investar reported sales of $22.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $94.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $96.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.65 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Investar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Investar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

