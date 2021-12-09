231,175 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Herbalife Nutrition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

