27,138 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,041. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.80.

