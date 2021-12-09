$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,413.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 510,355 shares of company stock worth $6,412,258. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.23. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.