3,100 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Itron by 8.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Itron by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Itron by 25.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 775,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,533,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.18 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.