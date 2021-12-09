3,351 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $61.88 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.