3,450 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

