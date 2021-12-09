375 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.