3,956 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 327.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $57.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

