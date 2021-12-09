3,976 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski acquired 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $173.09.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.