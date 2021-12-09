3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.52). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 339 ($4.50), with a volume of 629,073 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.64) price target on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.34. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 1.58%. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

