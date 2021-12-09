3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $176.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.93. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

