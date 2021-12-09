$406.81 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post sales of $406.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $410.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 86,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 65,536 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

