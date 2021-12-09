$425.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $425.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.14 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after buying an additional 141,779 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 141.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 162,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,062. The company has a market cap of $767.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

