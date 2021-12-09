$46.37 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report sales of $46.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.65 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $46.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $5.20 on Thursday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $377.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

