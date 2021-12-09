476 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Upstart by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $2,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $194.37 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.33.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,989,531 shares of company stock valued at $464,877,102. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

