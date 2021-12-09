$518.10 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $518.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $527.71 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $464.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 70.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

