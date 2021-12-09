56,137 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 0.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,658,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.