$57.27 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post $57.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.70 million to $57.90 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $238.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFWA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. 5,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $810.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

