57,702 Shares in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

MPAA opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $365.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

