$585.37 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report sales of $585.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $763.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after acquiring an additional 363,495 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

