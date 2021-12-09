5,920 Shares in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DBJA opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

