$69.54 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce $69.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.81 million and the highest is $70.69 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $291,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,252 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Well by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Well by 1,248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 205,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in American Well by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 769,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 375,724 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. American Well has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

